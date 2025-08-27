Russia moves to withdraw from anti-torture convention

Andrii Sybiha, FM of Ukraine. Photo: DW

The Russian Federation has initiated the denunciation of the European Convention against Torture, which has caused a sharp reaction in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this step confirms the Kremlin's criminal policy and its desire to hide systemic torture and humiliation of human rights.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on X.

Ukraine's reaction

Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia's decision to withdraw from the convention effectively acknowledges the criminality of torture and attempts to evade responsibility. The ministry emphasized that modern Russia is a lawless territory where human life has no value. This step only confirms Russia's reputation as a state that disregards human rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine draws the attention of the international community to the decision of the Government of the Russian Federation to initiate the denunciation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or… pic.twitter.com/KilfZjkqyO — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) August 27, 2025

The Ukrainian delegation noted that the Convention Against Torture is one of the few international documents that provides for regular, unannounced inspections of detention facilities by independent experts. However, the Russian Federation has repeatedly obstructed the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture's work and denied the committee access to detention facilities. This practice is evidence of a deliberate attempt to conceal torture and violations of prisoners' rights.

"All this demonstrates Russia’s consistent efforts to "shut down" any channels of international oversight, conceal from the world the horrific truth about its system of torture chambers, and revive its notorious reputation as a prison empire," the Ukrainian diplomatic agency said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine's consistent efforts prevented Russia from cooperating with international human rights mechanisms. Ukraine called on the international community to take decisive action to ensure that the aggressor state is held accountable. The ministry emphasized that a country which legalizes torture cannot remain a party to a convention uniting rule-of-law states.

"Accountability of the aggressor state for its numerous crimes, including torture, must be inevitable. Ukraine calls for the swift and effective use of international accountability mechanisms and urges the international community to act decisively and without delay," the Foreign Ministry said.

