Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine condemns Russia’s withdrawal from torture convention

Ukraine condemns Russia’s withdrawal from torture convention

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 August 2025 20:00
Russia moves to withdraw from anti-torture convention
Andrii Sybiha, FM of Ukraine. Photo: DW

The Russian Federation has initiated the denunciation of the European Convention against Torture, which has caused a sharp reaction in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this step confirms the Kremlin's criminal policy and its desire to hide systemic torture and humiliation of human rights.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on X.

Advertisement

Ukraine's reaction

Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia's decision to withdraw from the convention effectively acknowledges the criminality of torture and attempts to evade responsibility. The ministry emphasized that modern Russia is a lawless territory where human life has no value. This step only confirms Russia's reputation as a state that disregards human rights.

"This step is, in fact, an admission of guilt – acknowledgment of Russia’s systemic practice of torture and its attempt to avoid accountability for gross violations of human rights. Today’s Russia is a territory of lawlessness and degradation of human dignity," the Foreign Ministry wrote.

The Ukrainian delegation noted that the Convention Against Torture is one of the few international documents that provides for regular, unannounced inspections of detention facilities by independent experts. However, the Russian Federation has repeatedly obstructed the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture's work and denied the committee access to detention facilities. This practice is evidence of a deliberate attempt to conceal torture and violations of prisoners' rights.

"All this demonstrates Russia’s consistent efforts to "shut down" any channels of international oversight, conceal from the world the horrific truth about its system of torture chambers, and revive its notorious reputation as a prison empire," the Ukrainian diplomatic agency said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine's consistent efforts prevented Russia from cooperating with international human rights mechanisms. Ukraine called on the international community to take decisive action to ensure that the aggressor state is held accountable. The ministry emphasized that a country which legalizes torture cannot remain a party to a convention uniting rule-of-law states.

"Accountability of the aggressor state for its numerous crimes, including torture, must be inevitable. Ukraine calls for the swift and effective use of international accountability mechanisms and urges the international community to act decisively and without delay," the Foreign Ministry said.

Read more:

There are more than 200 Ukrainian prison camps in Russia

US warns Russia over abduction of 20,000 Ukrainian children

MFA Ukraine war russia torture
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information