Zelensky clarifies whether he would meet Putin

Zelensky clarifies whether he would meet Putin

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 January 2026 20:45
Will Zelensky meet with Putin? FM responds
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He may do so in an attempt to resolve territorial disputes and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On Tuesday, January 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced in an interview with European Pravda.

Is a meeting between Zelensky and Putin possible? 

According to Andrii Sybiha, the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic service, Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin to resolve territorial issues and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

He added that these issues remain unresolved. However, Sybiha noted that he does not see the need for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Additionally, Sybiha stated that the composition of the Russian delegation at the negotiations has changed significantly.

"There has been progress in the negotiations. At the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, concrete progress was made," said Sybiha.

Read more:

Zelensky speaks with UK Prime Minister — key details

White House speaks on security guarantees and Donbas

