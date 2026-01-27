Will Zelensky meet with Putin? FM responds

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He may do so in an attempt to resolve territorial disputes and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On Tuesday, January 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced in an interview with European Pravda.

Is a meeting between Zelensky and Putin possible?

According to Andrii Sybiha, the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic service, Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin to resolve territorial issues and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

He added that these issues remain unresolved. However, Sybiha noted that he does not see the need for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Additionally, Sybiha stated that the composition of the Russian delegation at the negotiations has changed significantly.

"There has been progress in the negotiations. At the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, concrete progress was made," said Sybiha.

