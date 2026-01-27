What Zelensky discussed with UK Prime Minister

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, January 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The two leaders discussed the situation in the energy sector following Russia's attacks, as well as ways to strengthen air defense.

The president announced this on X.

Advertisement

I spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @Keir_Starmer.



I thank Keir for his words of condolence regarding Russian strikes on civilians and energy facilities. It is crucial that the UK is supporting us not only with words but also through concrete energy aid… pic.twitter.com/WFAmoW45Zj — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 27, 2026

What is known about Zelensky's conversation with Keir Starmer?

During their conversation today, Zelensky thanked Starmer for his condolences regarding the Russian attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure.

The president emphasized the importance of Britain's support, which goes beyond mere words to include tangible energy assistance.

"We value the decisions already made and hope that our discussions on strengthening air defense will also yield results," Ukrainian leader wrote.

The parties also discussed diplomatic work separately. The head of state emphasized that the meetings in the United Arab Emirates were constructive and that the dialogue will continue this week.

According to the president, Ukraine wants to end the war quickly and is willing to work tirelessly to achieve a dignified peace. Russia must be ready to do the same.

"Russia must show the same readiness on its part – not attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure or attempts to cut people off from power and heat, but real steps toward stopping the bloodshed," Zelensky noted.

The leaders share the same position: it is important to increase pressure on Russia and unite all international efforts to end the war. China could play a significant role in this.

Read more: