Zelensky: Ukraine strengthens defense and diplomacy ahead of US talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that for Ukraine, both frontline defense and diplomatic engagement with international partners remain equally important at this stage. According to him, all state efforts are focused on strengthening the country's position both on the battlefield and on the global stage.

The Ukrainian leader reported this via Telegram, on november 27.

Kyiv prepares for talks with the United States

The President emphasized that Ukraine must now reinforce its defense on the front lines while working closely with its allies to strengthen its diplomatic standing.

He said that at the end of the week, the Ukrainian side will hold another meeting with US representatives to coordinate next steps following the negotiations in Geneva. Ukraine’s delegation, Zelensky noted, will be "well-prepared and focused on substantive work." At the same time, coordination continues with European partners and countries from other regions of the world — all communication is aimed at ensuring sufficient defense support for Ukraine.

Zelensky also stressed that Russia's attempts to seize new Ukrainian territories have nothing to do with the country's real needs, as most of its own lands remain neglected. The Kremlin's goal, he said, is to maintain power by subjugating a neighboring nation. He added that this is now understood not only in Ukraine, but across all countries bordering Russia — from Finland to Kazakhstan and Japan.

On the same day, a meeting of sanctions coordinators from European states also took place. Zelensky stated that if Moscow has no intention of ending the war, then sanctions pressure will not stop either. Key areas remain restrictions targeting Russian oil, technology, finances, and assets that support the Kremlin's war machine.

