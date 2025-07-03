Zelensky raises Air Defense supply concerns with the US Business

Zelensky at the meeting with American business representatives in Ukraine. Photo: president.gov.ua

On Wednesday, July 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of American businesses in Ukraine. The parties discussed the need to continue supporting and strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense System.

It was reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Advertisement

What did Zelensky discuss with US business representatives?

"I want to thank the American business community present in Ukraine for creating and, perhaps most importantly, preserving jobs. Your presence sends signals and speaks to stability in Ukraine," the Head of State stated.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine appreciates all the assistance and bipartisan support provided by the United States. He stressed that stable relations with the United States are important for Ukraine.

"Signals about risks of reduction or slowing down of assistance from the U.S. — I believe none of us are interested in that. Neither American nor Ukrainian business, because Patriot systems do not choose whom to protect in Ukraine from the Russian aggressor. Air defense systems and other protection save lives, opportunities, and production capacities for absolutely everyone," Zelensky is convinced.

At the same time, Andy Gunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce, noted Ukraine's resilience in the face of war. He also noted that 88 members of the chamber have relatives and friends serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Gunder separately reported that 53% of companies have suffered damage to their facilities and offices as a result of Russian shelling.

"One of the things we always ask from the U.S. Government is to provide protection for American businesses operating here, including supplying missiles for the Patriot systems," he said.

At this meeting, participants emphasized the importance of continuing to support and strengthen Ukraine's Air Defense.

Zelensky, in turn, noted that Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation with the United States in the field of Defense Industry and Economic Partnership.

Ukraine's cooperation with the United States

John Ginkel, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, stated that the creation of a U.S.-Ukraine investment fund for reconstruction is a long-term investment in Ukraine's independence and the country's future.

"We know the road ahead will not be easy, but it is also full of opportunities. With bold leadership, a resilient private sector, and strong Ukrainian-American cooperation, Ukraine will emerge not just restored but as a thriving, independent state of growth and stability in the region," he said.

TechMet representative Volodymyr Ignashchenko emphasized at the meeting that if his company wins the tender, it is ready not only to explore and extract lithium in Ukraine, but also to build facilities for its enrichment.

Leonid Polupan, CEO of Microsoft Ukraine, said that the company had a high level of cooperation with Ukraine even before the start of the full-scale war and is committed to continuing close cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity and the latest developments in AI.

At the same time, Joao Moura, Chief Operating Officer of CRH, which has three cement plants in Ukraine, said that during the war, the company is investing in the creation of a modern terminal in Kyiv and a technical laboratory. He also noted the support of foreign investors from the state.

Arthur Lesnikovskyi, CEO of Boeing Ukraine, said that the company's office had recently been damaged by Russian shelling. However, despite this, all employees continue to work on projects.

"Defense division leaders cooperate with government representatives on opportunities to deepen technical cooperation," it is said in the statement.

Meanwhile, representatives of KBR and Shield AI shared their vision for developing cooperation with Ukraine in the defense sector.

In addition, Lenna Koszarny, co-founder and CEO of Horizon Capital, noted at the meeting the importance of improving the pension system and creating domestic capital markets. She also expressed her gratitude for the adoption of the law on multiple citizenship.

Which companies' representatives met with Zelensky?

The website of the President of Ukraine states that representatives of the following companies were present at the meeting: Horizon Capital, Cisco Systems, Unilever, Carlsberg, Avrora Multimarket, Microsoft, KPMG, Winner Imports, Coca-Cola, Cargill, CHS, Citibank, AON, CBRE, OTIS, KBR, Pfizer, Google, Baker Hughes, WTW, Wooden Horse, Parsons Corporation, Visa, AGCO, McDonald's, Honeywell, ADM, Raytheon, MasterCard, Auterion, CRH, TechMet, Argentem Creek, Boeing, D&M Holding, IBM, Shield AI, and President of the American Chamber of Commerce Andy Gunder.

As a reminder, on June 30, Zelensky held a working meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Armed Forces. The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of the current situation on the front line, as well as strategic priorities in the field of national defense.

Zelensky also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul.