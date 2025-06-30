Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky praises Ukraine's military gains on the frontline

Zelensky praises Ukraine's military gains on the frontline

Publication time 30 June 2025 19:48
Zelensky praises Ukraine's military gains on the frontline
Zelensky held a meeting on defense. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram

On Monday, June 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with military officials and the Minister of Defense. During the meeting, they discussed in detail key areas of defense and the current situation on the front lines.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it in X.

Zelensky held a meeting on defense

Special attention was paid to the Pokrovsk direction, where a significant Russian military group is concentrated and active assault operations are ongoing. The head of state thanked all units and each soldier for their steadfastness and courage.

The situation in the Sumy region was also considered separately. According to Zelensky, a week ago, Ukrainian troops were assigned special tasks and specific lines, which have now been fully completed. It is important that the Russian offensive in this direction did not materialise, which is the result of the coordinated actions of Ukrainian units.

At the same time, active operations continue in the Kursk region, where the set goals have been consistently achieved for almost ten months.

The meeting also discussed the development of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles — their financing, contract execution, production, and supply. Zelensky emphasized the importance of increasing the pace of drone production, in particular interceptor drones and strike aircraft for the front lines.

The president plans to hold talks with European Union leaders soon on additional funding and joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Zelensky, Ukraine's leadership in military technology must continue to be supported in order to effectively defend the country.

Zelensky praises Ukraine's military gains on the frontline — photo 2
Zelensky held a meeting on defense. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram

As a reminder, on Monday, June 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul. During the talks, the Head of State expressed his sincere gratitude for Germany's unwavering support during this difficult time for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky Sumy region war in Ukraine war frontline
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
