Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda — what they talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Office of the President

On Friday, February 14, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda. The leaders discussed Defense Assistance and ending the war.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Office of the President (OP).

Details of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Nausėda

The Office of the President noted that the leaders discussed the coordination of efforts to develop a common position of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, as well as the steps necessary to strengthen Ukraine and put pressure on Russia.

"Ending the war with a just and lasting peace is a shared goal of all our allies," the Office of the President quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

The meeting also focused on Defense Assistance, including strengthening Air Defense, as well as continuing to invest in the Ukrainian production of long-range arms.

As a reminder, on February 13, the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, gave details of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy. Also, the Head of the Ukrainian State held a series of meetings in Munich.