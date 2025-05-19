Zelensky held a phone conversation with the new President of Romania Dan

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, May 19, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a phone conversation with the newly elected President of Romania, Nicușor Dan. The Ukrainian leader congratulated him on his election victory.

Zelensky posted it on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky and Dan's conversation

"It is essential that Romania continues to develop, and that we all cooperate together in our region and across Europe," the President noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine respects Romania and the choice of the Romanian people. At the same time, it is a country on which a lot depends in terms of security.

Zelensky thanked Romania for its contribution to protecting the lives of Ukrainians and noted that support for Ukraine would continue.

"Romania understands how crucial the struggle for freedom and justice is," he added.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader invited Dan to come to Ukraine and discussed the nearest possibilities for a meeting.

As a reminder, at the plenary session of the European Political Community Summit on Friday, May 16, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that he was ready to meet with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, May 15.

Earlier, Zelensky revealed the details of his meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.