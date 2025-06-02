Zelensky: Russia is preparing something in Belarus this summer

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, drew attention to threats from Russia, in particular to Moscow's possible plans for the summer in Belarus. He emphasized that if Russia is preparing attacks from the territory of Belarus, Ukraine needs to join forces and increase its forces to counter such threats.

The Ukrainian leader stated it in Vilnius at the Summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic Countries on Monday, June 2.

Partners should increase military support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the Vilnius Summit, Zelensky emphasized that Russia should feel the price of its losses, which is what could force the Kremlin to take diplomatic steps.

The President noted that Ukraine now has stronger tactical solutions in its confrontation with Russia, as exemplified by the recent operation "Spiderweb", which confirmed the effectiveness of Ukrainian actions.

He also emphasized that Europe and the United States have better weapons than Russia, which is a key factor in the fight against the aggressor.

"That means strengthening Ukraine — so we can stop this war and prevent it from spreading. That's why weapons production matters. Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs with domestic production — but this requires stable funding," Zelensky emphasized.

