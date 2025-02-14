Russian attack on ChNPP — Zelenskyy’s comment in Munich

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attack on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. According to him, the enemy did it on purpose on the day of the Munich Security Conference.

The Ukrainian leader said it at the Press Conference in Munich on Friday, February 14.

Russian attack on the ChNPP

Zelenskyy said that the Russian drone that hit the sarcophagus at the ChNPP was flying at an altitude of 85 meters. According to him, radars could not track it.

"It was done deliberately on the day of the Munich Security Conference," the Head of State added.

As a reminder, as a result of the Russian attack, a large-scale fire broke out. According to Zelenskyy, significant damage was recorded.

Later, the IAEA confirmed the information about the explosions at the ChNPP. Fortunately, the radiation background at the plant remains within normal limits.