Russian drone attacked the Chornobyl NPP — radiation background is normal

The hit site of the Object "Shelter" at the ChNPP. Photo: Andrii Yermak

On the night of February 14, the Russian drone attacked the shelter of the Chornobyl NPP Unit 4, causing an explosion and fire. Despite this, the radiation background at the plant remains within normal limits.

It was reported by the IAEA and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

How the radiation background in Ukraine has changed after the attack on the ChNPP

According to operational monitoring data, the radiation level at the ChNPP industrial site is 0.57 μSv/h, which does not exceed the permissible values.

Radiation map. Photo: screenshot

The radiation situation remains under control and monitoring is ongoing.

The hole in the Object "Shelter" from the drone attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The attacked facility at the ChNPP. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

IAEA confirmed an explosion near the shelter of Unit 4

The incident has been confirmed by the representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who are at the Chornobyl plant. At about 01:50 am, they heard an explosion in the direction of the New Safe Confinement (NSC), which protects the remains of the destroyed Unit 4.

During the night of 13-14 Feb, at around 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof. pic.twitter.com/Ee5NSRgDo8 — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) February 14, 2025

According to the Agency, the strike caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Defence Forces: Russia is deliberately attacking the ChNPP

Andrii Kovalenko, the Head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that Russia deliberately flies drones over the ChNPP, experimenting with the height of the flight.

The hole in the ceiling caused by the drone hit. Photo: ChNPP

"These attacks pose a nuclear threat to the world, which has invested in the safety of the ChNPP. Moscow, which is already to blame for the Chornobyl disaster, is now creating danger again," he noted.

The Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, commented on the night shelling, stating that it was one more proof of Russia’s terrorist actions.

"Today we will provide our American partners with a lot of information about Russia’s strike on the ChNPP, about how they constantly launch drones across the Chornobyl zone, about the threats to the shelter and nuclear safety that they pose. Now the atmosphere is that everyone is very angry about this news here in Munich. Not "concerned", as they often are, but really angry. Because in the 80s, the whole world helped the Kremlin to eliminate this tragedy, when Moscow exposed unprotected people to radiation, Gorbachev received robots and equipment and scientists. Then the whole world invested in the shelter, and today these Russian idiots launched their drone at it," Yermak wrote.

