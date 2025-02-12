Putin’s death — Zelenskyy stated that it would happen soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would die soon. According to him, the power "poisoned" the war criminal.

The Ukrainian leader said it in an interview with The Economist on Wednesday, February 12.

Putin’s death

Zelenskyy noted that there is a major difference between him and Putin. According to the Head of State, he was not spoilt by the power, while the Russian dictator was poisoned by it.

"I have time, and Putin does not. He will definitely die soon," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy believes that security guarantees without the involvement of the United States cannot be reliable.

Zelenskyy also spoke about the pressure he and the Ukrainian government faced at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.