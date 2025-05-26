Zelensky honored soldiers of the State Special Communications Service with state awards — details

Zelensky awards soldiers. Photo: screenshot from the video

On Monday, May 26, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, solemnly awarded the soldiers of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection with state awards. The event took place on the occasion of the professional holiday of this structure, which was celebrated by its employees the day before.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it on Facebook.

The soldiers of the SSSCIP received state awards

In his address, the Head of State thanked the soldiers for their significant combat results, in particular the units of the SSCIP's attack UAVs. Zelensky also expressed gratitude for the prompt restoration of communications in the combat zone and frontline areas, as well as for the important tasks of cyber defense of the country.

"We thank you — and I personally thank you for your service, for choosing Ukraine and fighting for it," the President emphasized.

Separately, Volodymyr Zelensky remembered all those who gave their lives in the battles for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.

"We remember every man and woman who gave their life in battle so that Ukraine may live," he said.

