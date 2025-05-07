Zelensky spoke about Russia's attack on May 7 and called on partners

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to another massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 7. According to the Head of State, the Russians fired four ballistic missiles and 142 drones, half of which were attack "shaheds". Dozens of other drones were also flying over the Ukrainian sky.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about it on his page on X.

Zelensky called on partners to increase pressure on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the capital of Ukraine had been under attack twice. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded as a result of Russian strikes.

"Kyiv was struck twice — first by ballistic missiles, then by drones in the morning. All emergency services are currently on the ground, assisting people. As of now, there are reports of 7 injured, including 4 children. Tragically, a woman and her son were killed. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones," Zelensky said.

The aftermath of Russia's attacks in Kyiv. Photo: SES

Rescuers remove the body of the man. Photo: SES of Zaporizhzhia

In addition to Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kherson, and Dnipro regions were hit. Rescuers were working in all areas.

The situation was particularly dangerous in the Sumy region: after the strike on Velyka Chernechchyna, Russian troops began dropping aerial bombs during rescue operations.

The President emphasized that only a real increase in international pressure on Russia and the extension of sanctions could open the way to diplomatic solutions.

"Any measures depriving the aggressor of resources to wage war must be implemented to bring lasting peace. I thank our partners who share this view and help us. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine with air defense. Russia must be held accountable for its actions," Zelensky said.

