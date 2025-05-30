Eight drones on Kharkiv — Zelensky commented on the Russian attack

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Friday, May 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Enemy drones hit the trolleybus depot and damaged apartment buildings.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it in X.

The attack on Kharkiv on May 30

"At least 8 Shahed drones destroyed a trolleybus depot and also damaged nearby residential apartment buildings. A typical Russian strike on ordinary civilian life," the President noted.

At the same time, during the night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 90 UAVs and two missiles. Such attacks take place every day, most of them targeting civilian infrastructure.

Zelensky emphasized that Russia's strategy is to destroy lives. Therefore, it would not give up without sufficient pressure on it. According to the Ukrainian leader, even talk of pauses in pressure or easing of sanctions is perceived as a political gain in Russia, which continues its attacks and ignores diplomacy.

"The world must be resolute and strong — the United States, Europe, and everyone who seeks peace. We must not bargain with the aggressor, but force it to stop the killing and restore security," the President added.

As a reminder, Zelensky confirmed that he would attend the G7 Summit, which would take place in Canada in June.

Also, the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated that Ukraine and Germany would hold intergovernmental consultations by the end of 2025.