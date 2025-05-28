Ukraine and Germany to hold intergovernmental consultations — details

Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated that Ukraine and Germany would hold intergovernmental consultations by the end of the year. Such a meeting would be held for the first time in several years.

He noted it during the Joint Press Conference with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine and Germany to hold intergovernmental consultations

Merz noted that the war has had a significant impact on relations between Ukraine and Germany, both at the level of society and governments.

According to him, almost all ministers of the federal government are now actively interacting with their Ukrainian counterparts, and this cooperation will continue to deepen.

"That is why we will hold Ukrainian-German intergovernmental consultations at the end of this year," the Chancellor of Germany added.

As a reminder, Merz announced that the Allies had lifted the restrictions on the use of weapons for Ukraine.