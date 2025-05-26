Restrictions on the long-range strikes on Russia have been lifted for Ukraine — Mertz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo: WDR

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the Allies had lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons. This refers to Ukraine conducting long-range strikes against Russia with Western missiles.

Merz made this announcement on WDR.

Long-range strikes on Russia

According to the German chancellor, Ukraine can now use any weapons transferred by the UK, France, Germany, and the US without restrictions on range.

"Ukraine can now defend itself, including by striking military positions in Russia. Up until now, they couldn't do this," said Merz.

Merz also believes that Ukraine needs to be supplied with long-range weapons, which could include a shipment of German-made Taurus missiles. During the election campaign, Merz had promised to unblock such supplies.

Meeting Between Zelensky and Merz

According to Spiegel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Berlin on May 28. There, he will meet with Merz to discuss potential steps toward further technical negotiations with Russia and inform him of plans for a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.

As a reminder, on May 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported a large-scale nighttime shelling by Russian troops. According to him, the largest number of attack drones since the beginning of the full-scale war was recorded during the night — 355, most of which were Shahed attack drones. In addition, the enemy used 9 cruise missiles.

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has made another harsh statement regarding the war in Ukraine, criticizing the actions of both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.