G7 Summit in Canada — Zelensky confirms his participation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he will attend the G7 summit. It will be held in Canada in June.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists on May 28.

Zelensky will go to the G7 summit

"Regarding summits. G7: I was invited by Prime Minister Carney. He is the chairman. And I will be there. As for the EU, I think I will also be there in one format or another, we have no such challenges there," Zelensky said.

In addition, the President shared that he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and he said that he really wanted Ukraine to be present.

"It is crucial for Ukraine to understand how it can be represented. There are many signals regarding NATO," the head of state said.

