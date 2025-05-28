Zelensky says that Russia will soon feel the strong impact of Western sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the effects of Western sanctions on the Russian economy will be particularly noticeable in early summer 2026. The Ukrainian leader emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists, according to Suspilne.

Zelensky on the impact of sanctions on Russia

According to Zelensky, Russia will feel the impact of Western sanctions by early next summer.

"By June 2026, we hope that the war will be over. We really do. But at the same time, we understand that the Russians will feel the economic impact of the sanctions. Already from those that have been adopted. We believe that, at that point, sometime in the summer of 2026, their economy will be greatly affected," the president said.

He added that the biggest challenge today is the expansion of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

"We can see that it won’t continue to grow next year — it will start to decline. And that decline will be ongoing. In other words, the economy is undergoing a complete transformation, with nearly all resources being redirected toward the war effort," the president explained.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of the West, particularly the United States, increasing the pressure of sanctions on Russia.

"We are waiting for sanctions from the United States. Europe has done so; the 17th package has been implemented. We have been discussing the details of the 18th package with our colleagues from the European Union — Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa — to make it stronger. I think there will be significant progress. If one of the leaders does not block it, then it will be strong," said the President of Ukraine.

He suggested that the delay of the new package of US sanctions against Russia was predictable because "America was waiting for concessions from Russia".

As a reminder, Trump stated that the Russian dictator Putin has gone crazy. According to him, missiles and drones are shelling cities in Ukraine for no reason.

