Zelensky reveals timeline to end war in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the war must be ended as soon as possible. According to him, it would be desirable to do so before the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.

The Head of State stated it in his evening address on June 19.

Advertisement

What did Zelensky say in his address?

According to him, Ukraine is counting on the political will of its international partners and maximum concentration of efforts to end the hostilities.

Zelensky also commented on the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.

The President said that in the morning, he personally visited the site where the missile hit the residential building. As a result of the strike, the missile passed through all building floors, from the roof to the basement. Twenty-three people were killed. The rescue operation lasted almost 40 hours, with rescuers trying to pull victims from the rubble until the very last moment. In total, 30 people were killed and 172 were injured as a result of the massive shelling of Ukraine.

"There was no military purpose to this strike whatsoever. It was deliberate terror, the same thing Russia's army under Putin has done everywhere, from Chechnya to Syria, she is doing it in Ukraine now", Zelensky emphasized.

In addition, the President reacted to Vladimir Putin's latest statements regarding the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government. According to Zelensky, Putin himself "has overstayed his constitutional term limit by at least three terms" and has no moral right to question the legitimacy of the democratically elected leadership of another State.

Zelensky also touched on the topic of Russia's international isolation. He drew attention to the Kremlin's attempts to strengthen cooperation with authoritarian regimes, in particular Iran and North Korea. The President stated that Russia is trying to maintain Iran's nuclear program, and any loss of a partner capable of exporting war causes an immediate reaction in Moscow.

"And this, time and again, proves that aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite and become partners," Zelensky emphasized.

As a reminder, on June 19, Zelensky held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint sanctions and other restrictive measures against Russia with partners.

Also, Zelensky posted the footage of the defenders, who returned home as a result of the exchange that took place on Thursday, June 19.