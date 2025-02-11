United24 has raised $1 billion in donations since 2022 — Zelenskyy tells what the money has been spent on.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

Thanks to international support, the United24 charity platform has raised more than $1 billion in donations. These funds help Ukrainian defenders, medics, rescuers and thousands of people affected by the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted this on Facebook on Tuesday, February 11.

According to Zelenskyy, millions of people worldwide have joined in supporting Ukraine, and the donations are used to help Ukrainians and the frontline, among other things.

"Over $1 billion in charitable donations have been raised by United24 thanks to each and every one of you — our ambassadors and everyone who contributes. Millions of people worldwide are behind incredible support for Ukrainian people. Countless contributions helped Ukraine fulfill Ukraine's most urgent needs at the front and beyond. Thousands of lives were and will be saved thanks to these funds. Every csingle donation, no matter how big or small, is equally important," the statement reads.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the funds raised will be used to purchase drones for the military, shelters for schoolchildren, equipment for doctors, equipment for sappers, as well as to restore hospitals, schools and residential buildings.

"None of this would be possible without you. Thank you for not standing aside and choosing to stand with us, to stand with Ukraine," Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, the United24 platform managed to raise more than $ 311 million.

As a reminder, In 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest at least €1.5 billion (approximately $1.56 billion) to support Ukraine’s economy and businesses during the war.