Zelenskyy says US made money and gained combat experience from Ukraine war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the war in Ukraine has brought benefits to the United States. In particular, billions of dollars in revenue and invaluable combat experience.

The Head of State said this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

What the U.S. has gained from the war in Ukraine?

"American companies now have orders for this weaponry, and the prices for these weapons are the highest they have been in 50 years — because of the huge demand generated by this war and the Russian offensive. People are scared, and all European countries share this demand. It is a lot of money. American companies have earned billions — even from licensing, because there are European branches of American companies," Zelenskyy said.

After these remarks, he reiterated his belief that, despite its horrors, the war has generated billions in revenue for the United States. Moreover, it has provided the U.S. with firsthand experience in modern large-scale land warfare.

"The Americans, just as the Europeans, but first of all the Americans, received all the information from us—not only from intelligence but directly from our soldiers—about what American weapons work, what doesn’t work, what is the reality on the battlefield, and what Russia could not find countermeasures for", said the leader of the Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine had developed a system of electronic warfare against modern Russian drones and had independently developed drones against Russian equipment, the power grid, and military targets. This was not the case in the United States.

"And all these technologies have been shared with the United States. That is, renewal of the army, renewal of weapons, but also modernization. And this is a fact", summarized the President of Ukraine.

In the same interview, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the losses of the Ukrainian military during the full-scale Russian invasion. He said that the number of Ukrainian casualties was about 45,100, and the total number of wounded was 390,000. At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian armed forces suffered significantly fewer losses than the Russian army.

The president also said that Ukraine cannot return all of its territories at this time. However, it will not recognize the occupied Ukrainian land as Russian and will definitely regain control over them.