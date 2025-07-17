Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine offers drones and tech in exchange for US weapons

Ukraine offers drones and tech in exchange for US weapons

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 July 2025 22:48
Zelensky on US Deal: Weapons for Ukrainian drones
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed a deal with US President Donald Trump to buy American weapons in exchange for selling Ukrainian drones. Kyiv is also willing to share its drone technology expertise with Washington.

Zelensky stated this in an interview for The New York Post

Advertisement

US-Ukraine Arms Deal

During his last conversation with Trump, Zelensky said they discussed an agreement in which Ukraine and the US would support each other in the field of aviation equipment.

Additionally, Kyiv will be able to purchase American weapons needed on the battlefield. The type of weapons and the specifics of the agreement remain unclear.

"The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal. I think this is really a mega deal, a win-win, as they say," Volodymyr Zelensky added.

He also stressed that Ukraine is willing to share its drone production expertise with Washington and other European partners.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the United States wants to purchase weapons from Ukraine. The president said that this cooperation would benefit both sides.

Zelensky also explained how Trump could "bring Putin to his knees".  According to him, pressure from the US President could force Russia to make concessions.

Volodymyr Zelensky weapons Donald Trump agreement war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information