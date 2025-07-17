Zelensky on US Deal: Weapons for Ukrainian drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed a deal with US President Donald Trump to buy American weapons in exchange for selling Ukrainian drones. Kyiv is also willing to share its drone technology expertise with Washington.

Zelensky stated this in an interview for The New York Post.

Advertisement

US-Ukraine Arms Deal

During his last conversation with Trump, Zelensky said they discussed an agreement in which Ukraine and the US would support each other in the field of aviation equipment.

Additionally, Kyiv will be able to purchase American weapons needed on the battlefield. The type of weapons and the specifics of the agreement remain unclear.

"The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal. I think this is really a mega deal, a win-win, as they say," Volodymyr Zelensky added.

He also stressed that Ukraine is willing to share its drone production expertise with Washington and other European partners.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the United States wants to purchase weapons from Ukraine. The president said that this cooperation would benefit both sides.

Zelensky also explained how Trump could "bring Putin to his knees". According to him, pressure from the US President could force Russia to make concessions.