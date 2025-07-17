Trump can "bring Putin to his knees" — Zelensky on sanctions

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: RBC-Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a statement regarding the influence of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on ending the war. In his opinion, pressure from the American leader could force Russia to make concessions.

Zelensky said it in an interview with the New York Post.

End of the war in Ukraine

According to the President, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready to compromise in order to end the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Trump has the power to "bring Putin to his knees."

Zelensky explained that this is possible if the United States imposes tough sanctions against Russia, which will cause a "social explosion" in the country. In his opinion, Russians need to feel this.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed his gratitude to Trump for supporting sanctions — on Monday, the American President stated that he would impose a 100% duty on countries that buy Russian oil. It'll happen if Russia doesn't agree to a peace deal within 50 days.

Zelensky added that this deadline meant that there would only be more deaths and destruction in Ukraine.

"Fifty days, for us, is just — every day is scary," he noted.

