Ukraine did not receive the package from the United States to deter Russia at the beginning of the war

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that before Donald Trump became President, the United States had a powerful package to deter Russia. Ukraine wanted to buy it, but it was not done.

Volodymyr Zelensky said it in an interview with NewsMax.

The United States had a powerful deterrent package before Trump

"I remember that we had a powerful deterrence package before President Trump became president. I wanted America to sell us such a package. But it was not done," Zelensky said.

The Head of State stated that he had discussed this issue with his American counterpart. He noted that only a demonstration of strength would compel the Russian Federation to engage in negotiations.

"I would really like us to be strong. A demonstration of strength forces Putin to the negotiating table. It is not a fact that we will have to use this force, but if Russia knows about its existence, it is already a strong argument for ending the war," he emphasized.

As a reminder, Zelensky previously announced that the United States wants to buy drones from Ukraine. In return, our country wants to purchase other weapons from America.