Main News of the day Zelensky asks U.S. for weapons to deter Russian attacks

Zelensky asks U.S. for weapons to deter Russian attacks

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 20:49
Ukraine did not receive the package from the United States to deter Russia at the beginning of the war
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that before Donald Trump became President, the United States had a powerful package to deter Russia. Ukraine wanted to buy it, but it was not done.

Volodymyr Zelensky said it in an interview with NewsMax.

The United States had a powerful deterrent package before Trump

"I remember that we had a powerful deterrence package before President Trump became president. I wanted America to sell us such a package. But it was not done," Zelensky said.

The Head of State stated that he had discussed this issue with his American counterpart. He noted that only a demonstration of strength would compel the Russian Federation to engage in negotiations. 

"I would really like us to be strong. A demonstration of strength forces Putin to the negotiating table. It is not a fact that we will have to use this force, but if Russia knows about its existence, it is already a strong argument for ending the war," he emphasized.

As a reminder, Zelensky previously announced that the United States wants to buy drones from Ukraine. In return, our country wants to purchase other weapons from America.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA military aid war in Ukraine russia
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
