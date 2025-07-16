US wants Ukrainian drones as part of mutual weapons deal — Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

The United States wants to purchase drones manufactured in Ukraine. In return, Ukraine wants to purchase other weapons from the United States.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an interview with Newsmax.

According to Zelensky, the United States wants to purchase drones manufactured in Ukraine. In return, Kyiv wants to purchase other weapons from Washington to create an air shield. The president emphasized that this cooperation would benefit both countries.

"And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I really want to buy things from you, things that only you have. And he told me that America wants to buy drones produced by Ukraine. I think it's a win-win," підкреслив глава держави.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new joint production facility with partners from the US to produce hundreds of thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles in 2025.

