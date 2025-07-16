Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine and US discuss arms exchange — drones for air defense

Ukraine and US discuss arms exchange — drones for air defense

Publication time 16 July 2025 15:04
US wants Ukrainian drones as part of mutual weapons deal — Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

The United States wants to purchase drones manufactured in Ukraine. In return, Ukraine wants to purchase other weapons from the United States.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an interview with Newsmax.

The US wants to purchase drones from Ukraine

According to Zelensky, the United States wants to purchase drones manufactured in Ukraine. In return, Kyiv wants to purchase other weapons from Washington to create an air shield. The president emphasized that this cooperation would benefit both countries.

"And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I really want to buy things from you, things that only you have. And he told me that America wants to buy drones produced by Ukraine. I think it's a win-win," підкреслив глава держави.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new joint production facility with partners from the US to produce hundreds of thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles in 2025.

On July 16, Volodymyr Zelensky responded as Russian strikes injured 15 people across Ukraine and targeted civilian and energy infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA weapons Ukraine war in Ukraine weapons production
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
