Pensions, taxes, and oligarchs — Zelenskyy reveals details of the NSDC meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) held the meeting to discuss economic issues and the extension of sanctions. One of the main priorities was to ensure support for citizens and Ukrainian businesses.

It was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook on Wednesday, February 5.

What was discussed at the NSDC

Zelenskyy said that reports on financial transparency in the country were presented at the meeting. After recent changes in the leadership of the tax service and financial monitoring, the first results have already appeared — it was possible to stop shadow financial schemes.

"These schemes involved oligarchs, officials, members of parliament, and those who have used or continue to use various funds to conceal money. Billions of hryvnias. The relevant materials have already been handed over to law enforcement agencies. Investigations must be objective, regardless of who is breaking the law," the President said.

The Head of State also announced the implementation of the decision on new and tough sanctions packages.

"The lists are coming soon. There will be several tough packages," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that special attention during the meeting was paid to financial stability and discipline.

"It is necessary to create much more opportunities for production in Ukraine, to support all forms of economic activity in Ukraine. Just as we are already attracting foreign investment in arms production, government officials should work on other industries as well," the President emphasized.

In addition, the Head of State informed about the indexation of pensions starting from March 1.

"We are working to increase all formats of support that are effective. I have given the relevant instructions to the government. Importantly, we are ready for the spring with the indexation of pensions, which will take place on March 1," the President concluded.

As a reminder, on February 4, in his evening video address, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to impose new sanctions, but did not disclose any details.

Earlier, the National Security and Defense Council stated that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with military assistance packages.