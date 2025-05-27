Day of the Special Operations Forces — Zelensky congratulated the soldiers on their holiday

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, congratulated the military on the Day of the Special Operations Forces, which will be celebrated annually on May 27. It was on this day that the soldiers liberated the Donetsk Airport.

What did Zelensky say?

Zelensky noted that it was on May 27, 2014, that the Special Forces of Ukraine, together with their colleagues from other units, liberated the new terminal of the Donetsk Airport and raised the Ukrainian flag over it.

In his congratulations, the President emphasized the importance of the work of the Special Forces, which, although it remains non-public, is crucial at the front.

"Precise and well-coordinated actions deep behind enemy lines, the fiercest battles across all sections of the frontline, and devastating strikes on the enemy's critical infrastructure. We thank you for your strength, reliability, and professionalism," Zelensky noted.

