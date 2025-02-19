Zelensky and the United States Special Envoy Kellogg will go to the front

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/Pool via REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would go to the frontline together with the United States Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg. It is known that he arrived in Kyiv today, on February 19.

The Ukrainian leader said it at the Press Conference.

Zelensky will go to the front with Kellogg

The Head of State wants Kellogg to see what is really happening at the front.

"Are the military ready to vote urgently to go home, give everything to the Russians, and have no security guarantees? Let him ask them. For me, this is a task for Mr. Kellogg to get the information himself, if he has the opportunity, time, and desire," Zelensky emphasised.

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on February 19 and was met by Ambassador Bridget Brink. He emphasised that he understood the need for security guarantees.

