U.S. aid for Ukraine — Zelensky announces the amount provided

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/Pool via REUTERS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statement by U.S. President Donald Trump that the country should return $500 billion in minerals. According to him, Washington has provided much less.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a press conference on Wednesday, February 19.

U.S. assistance to Ukraine

The Head of State noted that the United States had provided Ukraine with $67 billion in weapons and $31 billion in budget programs.

"The fact that Trump says to return $500 billion in fossil fuels is not a serious conversation," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, on February 19, Trump announced the need to return the funding that Ukraine received from the Joe Biden administration.

Zelensky also commented on Trump's statements about the need to hold elections in Ukraine, saying that according to polls, 57% of citizens express their confidence in the incumbent president.