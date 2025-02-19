Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on February 19 — Details

Keith Kellogg. Photo: screenshot

Keith Kellogg, the United States Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, arrived in Ukraine. He was met by Ambassador Bridget Brink.

This was reported by Suspilne on Wednesday, February 19.

Keith Kellogg in Ukraine

"We will listen. We are ready to provide what is needed. We understand the need for security guarantees. Part of my mission is to listen. Then I will return to the United States and talk to President Trump. To make sure we understand everything correctly," Kellogg emphasized.

He also expressed his belief that the war would not have started "if Trump had been president".

"He understands that people are suffering, he understands the destruction. And we want it to end," the US special envoy added.

