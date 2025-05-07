Zelensky addressed the students and teachers from Ecuador

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

On Wednesday, May 7, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke with the students and teachers of higher education institutions of Ecuador. During his speech, he emphasized that Ukraine would always be free.

The Ukrainian leader posted the relevant message on Facebook.

Advertisement

Ukraine's Resilience

During the conversation, the President spoke about the Ukrainian struggle against Russian aggression, the participation of the DPRK military in the war, the importance of further support from partners, and the role of Latin American countries in a just end to the war.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine would always be free and equal among other countries in the world. Thus, our battle has shown that every nation that defends itself faithfully can withstand even an enemy that is larger in size or military resources.

He emphasized that Russia is definitely not bigger in heart or bigger in mind. In Ukraine, we want our people's defense and heroes to give energy to other nations and to fuel the hope of those who fight for freedom.

"If such a felon has failed to prevail against Ukraine, then any felon can lose. This is the global meaning of the war that is taking place here and now — in Europe," Zelensky noted.

Yesterday, Zelensky held a Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he discussed the air defense over Ukraine.

Also today, the President reacted to the massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities.