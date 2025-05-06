Financial support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sky defense — Zelensky's address

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held the Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday, May 6. The meeting discussed, among other things, the financial support of the military.

The Ukrainian leader spoke about it in his evening video address.

The Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on May 6

Thus, Zelensky heard the report of the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Sergii Marchenko, on financial support in the army. According to him, work is underway to ensure stability in this area.

They also discussed the defense of Ukrainian skies, namely the downing of "shaheds", including with the help of drones. The President emphasized that this is one of the most advanced technologies of modern warfare.

"And I am grateful to everyone who is implementing it — those who are providing this capability, new to any army, to use drones in protecting our country from drones," he noted.

In addition, Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work more actively with partners to finance the production of such interceptors. Further development of this area is planned, and each region will have its own responsibility for this work.

