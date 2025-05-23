The conversation between Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Croatia — what was discussed

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On May 23, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković. The leaders discussed preparations for talks with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported it in X.

Advertisement

The conversation between Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Croatia

"I spoke with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković. The Ukrainian people know they can count on Croatia's support. We have good relations between our nations and continue to develop them," Zelensky emphasized.

He said that he had invited Plenković to take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, and the Prime Minister of Croatia had confirmed his participation.

The President also informed the Prime Minister about diplomatic work and preparations to continue talks with Russia. According to him, if Russia continues to drag out the war, there must be strong sanctions in response.

"I’m grateful for Croatia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, its defense assistance, and its help along our path toward EU membership," the Ukrainian leader said.

As a reminder, on May 22, Zelensky spoke with the Greek President about Russia and sanctions. The leaders also discussed further support for Ukraine.

Besides, on May 22, the President also spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.