Zelensky held a phone conversation with Maia Sandu — details

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On May 22, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu. The countries continue to cooperate in various formats.

It was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Zelensky and Sandu's conversation

Zelensky emphasized that Moldova has been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression. Kyiv greatly appreciates it and will always be grateful.

"As neighbours and friends, our countries cooperate in various formats, each of which contributes to the strength and security of both our nations. I invited Maia to take part in the Ukraine — Southeast Europe Summit, and she confirmed her participation. Thank you," it is said in the statement.

As a reminder, on May 22, Zelensky also spoke with the Greek President about Russia and sanctions. The Ukrainian leader emphasized the importance of Moscow being deprived of the ability to finance the war.

In addition, on May 21, the President of Ukraine discussed plans for a ceasefire with the Secretary General of NATO. Zelensky also informed Rutte about his recent contacts with the international partners.