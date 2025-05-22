Zelensky and Mitsotakis discussed sanctions and the upcoming Summit

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The parties discussed increasing pressure on Russia, the new sanctions package of the European Union, and further support for Ukraine.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Advertisement

What did Volodymyr Zelensky talk about with the Prime Minister of Greece?

Volodymyr Zelensky explained that the conversation took place against the backdrop of active diplomatic work in recent days, including contacts with European partners and President Donald Trump. Zelensky emphasized that the reason for the continuation of the war is solely the Kremlin's unwillingness to end it.

The President thanked Greece and the entire European Union for adopting the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, emphasizing the importance of depriving Moscow of the opportunity to finance the war.

"Further restrictions are needed in the energy and banking sectors, as well as against the shadow tanker fleet, along with a lowering of the oil price cap. Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed his support for practical steps to strengthen sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation," it is said in the statement.

The two sides also discussed the need for further military assistance to Ukraine, including support for the army, defence production, and strengthening of air defence. Zelensky thanked Athens for its willingness to continue to help protect the lives of Ukrainians.

Separately, the President invited Kyriakos Mitsotakis to take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit. The Prime Minister of Greece confirmed his attendance.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, May 20, Zelensky held a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. During the conversation, the leaders discussed steps to achieve peace and possible platforms for talking to Russia.

Zelensky also held a conversation with the Secretary General of NATO to discuss how to achieve a ceasefire.