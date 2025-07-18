Zelensky and Norway's PM coordinate on air defense and winter energy aid

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelenskyy/Telegram

On Friday, July 18, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. The parties discussed strengthening air defense and energy security.

The Head of State announced it on X.

Zelensky spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway — details

"I spoke with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. We are coordinating our steps with Norway — both bilateral and within broader formats, in Europe and with the United States. There is a good pace now in preparing the decision to strengthen our air defense. I am grateful for this support and readiness to work together for protection against Russian terror," the leader of Ukraine noted.

The President also emphasized the need to become more responsive in joint sanctions pressure on Russia with partners. He explained that this applies to both the relevant EU sanctions packages and the decisions of other G7 members.

According to Zelensky, Norway has a very principled position, which is important for all of us in Europe.

"I spoke with Jonas about energy resilience — we already have concrete agreements on preparations for the coming winter, and Norway is ready to continue its support. Thank you," the President of Ukraine summarized.

