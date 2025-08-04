Yermak hints at possible early end to the war

Andriy Yermak. Photo: Telegram of Andriy Yermak

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, said that this week the world would have a chance to stop the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. It is due to the influence of the United States on the Kremlin.

Yermak said it in an interview with The Washington Post.

Yermak on the end of the war

Andriy Yermak noted that Donald Trump has given an unambiguous signal: if Russia does not immediately enter into negotiations, serious consequences await it.

Last week, the President of the United States shortened the previously announced 50-day deadline to just 10 days, sending a clear signal to Putin. As Andriy Yermak emphasized, these warnings must now be backed up by decisive steps to end the war.

"Kyiv welcomes this clarity. We thank Trump for his firm and unmistakable commitment to peace through strength. It is a commitment we share. President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it the foundation of Ukraine's resistance, and it is Ukrainian strength that has kept our nation alive. This strength is the only language Putin understands," it is said in the article.

Yermak noted that for a real turning point in the war, it is necessary to significantly increase sanctions pressure. According to him, Ukraine already has clear proposals for further steps. Special attention, according to the head of the Office of the President, should be focused on the Russian military-industrial complex.

How can you influence Russia to end the war?

"Entities like Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear agency, and Roscosmos, its space agency, are not neutral civilian institutions, but strategic enablers of Putin's war. Rosatom underpins nuclear weapons development and facilitates the occupation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Roscosmos provides satellite imagery and communications that guide Russian missile strikes," Yermak noted.

According to Yermak, both institutions should be fully included in the sanctions lists and lose any opportunities for cooperation with Western scientific and academic institutions.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak emphasized the need to strengthen measures to completely block Russia's access to international financial resources. He recalled that the disconnection of some Russian banks from the SWIFT system in 2022 was a significant step, but noted that Gazprombank still plays a central role in sanctioned trade — primarily in the energy sector and the supply of military goods.

Another important factor, according to Yermak, is the complete economic blockade. Currently, Russia continues to receive microchips and electronics for drones and missiles through China and Central Asian countries, and many components come from the West.

"Russia's war against Ukraine poses broader dangers for the world. When a fire rages this ferociously, one must act before its flames consume everything. Trump's latest statements suggest he has seen through the smoke and understands the stakes. The ultimatum he has given to Putin expires later this week. Thousands of lives depend on the success of what follows. The tools to stop Russia exist. What is needed is the political will to use them with precision and force," Andriy Yermak summarized.

