WSJ reveals the essence of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

15 May 2025 11:22
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is being discussed in Istanbul
The place of the talks in Istanbul. Photo: video screenshot
The talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which began today, May 15, in Istanbul, will focus on the initiative of the President of the United States Donald Trump's administration for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. However, the chances of the parties signing a peace agreement are currently very low.

The American edition of The Wall Street Journal writes about it, quoting Ukrainian officials.

What will the Ukraine-Russia delegations discuss in Istanbul?

According to the WSJ, the parties intend to discuss mechanisms for implementing a temporary ceasefire and monitoring its observance. Neither Ukraine nor Russia is ready to give up its strategic goals, even despite pressure from the United States, so the signing of a peace agreement has little chance at this point.

According to the American diplomats, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, still wants Ukraine to capitulate, although Russian troops have not made significant progress. The WSJ noted that over the past two years of the war, Russia has managed to occupy less than 1% of the new territory, losing hundreds of thousands of troops and significant amounts of military equipment.

In addition, the media focused on the position of Donald Trump. According to journalists, he is increasingly losing confidence in Putin, but does not show any willingness to openly put pressure on Moscow or impose new sanctions.

As a reminder, the representatives of the United States have postponed their visit to Turkey for talks.

Also, Halyna Ostapovets, the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE, who is in Istanbul, told us about the agenda of the delegations' meetings.

