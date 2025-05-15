Talks in Turkey on May 15 — schedule of meetings

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President Volodymyr Zelensky will begin an official visit to Ankara on May 15, where he will meet with his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It is also known that the delegation from Russia has already arrived in Istanbul.

The correspondent of Novyny.LIVE from Ankara told us about the schedule of meetings in Turkey on May 15.

Schedule of meetings in Turkey on May 15

According to reports, despite initial expectations of meetings in Istanbul, the President's official visit will begin in Ankara, where he is scheduled to hold talks with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Ukrainian leader is scheduled to hold the conference in the afternoon.

At the same time, Russian propagandists and, probably, the smaller Russian delegation are already in Istanbul.

It is not yet known whether the Ukrainian delegation has arrived for potential talks. Media speculate that talks on a 30-day ceasefire may begin, but there is no official confirmation yet. The information situation remains tense and changes hourly.

As a reminder, during the conversation with journalists, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke about his expectations from the Zelensky-Putin talks.

In addition, the President of Ukraine named the topics he would like to discuss with Putin. However, it is likely that the Russian dictator will not appear for the personal meeting in Istanbul.