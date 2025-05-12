Trump spoke about the Zelensky-Putin talks in Istanbul on May 15

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The meeting between Ukraine and Russia, which may take place on Thursday, May 15, should lead to a positive outcome. Donald Trump emphasized that this meeting is extremely important, and it was he who insisted on holding it. In his opinion, it can have a good outcome, as the bloodshed must stop.

The President of the United States stated it during his conversation with the journalists.

What did Trump say about the talks in Istanbul?

"On Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important. I was very insistent that that meeting take place. I think good things can come out of that meeting, stop the blood shed of the horrible — it's a blood bath," Trump emphasized.

He added that the scale of combat losses has not been seen since the Second World War. According to him, the killings do not stop — they continue every week.

"A lot of drone fighting. Whole new form of warfare that's violent and vicious," the President of the United States said.

Earlier, Trump stated that he was considering a trip to Istanbul on May 15 for talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine supported Donald Trump's participation in the talks and believes that it can be useful.

