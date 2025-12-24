US compensation for security guarantees removed from Ukraine Peace Plan

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that dialogue regarding the subparagraph of the peace plan that provides for potential U.S. compensation in exchange for security guarantees to Ukraine is ongoing. He emphasized that the document envisions the participation of the United States, NATO, and European states in providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader made this statement while speaking with journalists on December 24.

Advertisement

Provision for U.S. compensation for security guarantees was removed

As the president reported, the security guarantees provided should be similar to NATO's Article 5. The issue of bilateral guarantees and their implementation conditions is also being discussed within the framework of the negotiations.

"We are continuing the conversation about this subparagraph from the United States. It was stated that the U.S. would receive compensation for security guarantees. We simply don't understand what that means, and we're raising this issue. Currently, it has been crossed out," said Zelensky.

According to the fifth point of the peace plan, if Russia invades Ukraine, a coordinated military response will be implemented in addition to the reinstatement of all global sanctions against Russia. Subparagraph B states that security guarantees are invalid if Ukraine attacks Russia without provocation but take effect if Russia attacks Ukraine.

"These are the terms of our bilateral agreements with 30 countries. We want to maintain these agreements. These are the countries of the Coalition of the Willing — 30 countries, including those in Europe, Canada, and Japan, which are ready to support us in ensuring security in one way or another," Zelensky explained.

It should be noted that Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the contents of the new peace agreement, which includes 20 points.

Read more: