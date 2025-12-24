Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine finds 500 children deported by Russia

Ukraine finds 500 children deported by Russia

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 December 2025 12:25
Zelensky confirms identified locations of 500 Ukrainian children
Russians are teaching children military skills. Photo: Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab investigation

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine has received new information about approximately 500 Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia, including their exact locations. 

Zelensky revealed this information on Tuesday, December 23, during an interview with journalists.

Advertisement

Ukraine has uncovered new details about children kidnapped by Russia

The president emphasized that the new data opens up additional opportunities for their return.

"There were about 500 identified children with addresses. So far, 1,880 children have been returned. As you know, many more remain there. These 500 children represent new information with addresses," the president said.

He emphasized that the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children is constantly raised during negotiations with international partners. He added that only systematic and persistent work allows us to gradually return each child home.

Read more:

children Ukrainians deportation of children russia
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information