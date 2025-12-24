Zelensky confirms identified locations of 500 Ukrainian children

Russians are teaching children military skills. Photo: Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab investigation

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine has received new information about approximately 500 Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Russia, including their exact locations.

Zelensky revealed this information on Tuesday, December 23, during an interview with journalists.

Ukraine has uncovered new details about children kidnapped by Russia

The president emphasized that the new data opens up additional opportunities for their return.

"There were about 500 identified children with addresses. So far, 1,880 children have been returned. As you know, many more remain there. These 500 children represent new information with addresses," the president said.

He emphasized that the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children is constantly raised during negotiations with international partners. He added that only systematic and persistent work allows us to gradually return each child home.

