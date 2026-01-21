Steve Witkoff will hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation

Special Envoy of the United States, Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet with the Ukrainian delegation. According to Witkoff, this will happen after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He announced this to journalists in Davos on Wednesday, January 21, as reported by Reuters.

Today, January 21, in Davos, special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed to journalists that he would meet with Kremlin leader Putin on Thursday, January 22.

"We plan to discuss peace, and Ukraine and Russia. I'm hopeful... we need a peace," said Witkoff.

He added that another U.S. negotiator, Jared Kushner, will also be present at the meeting.

According to Mr. Witkoff, after negotiating with the Russian leader, the Americans intend to meet with the Ukrainians.

Last week, the Kremlin announced its readiness to receive Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow for peace talks on Ukraine but did not specify the dates of the meeting.

