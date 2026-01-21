Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day When Witkoff will meet with the Ukrainian delegation

When Witkoff will meet with the Ukrainian delegation

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 January 2026 22:06
Steve Witkoff will hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation
Special Envoy of the United States, Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet with the Ukrainian delegation. According to Witkoff, this will happen after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He announced this to journalists in Davos on Wednesday, January 21, as reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

Mr. Witkoff will meet with the Ukrainian delegation

Today, January 21, in Davos, special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed to journalists that he would meet with Kremlin leader Putin on Thursday, January 22.

"We plan to discuss peace, and Ukraine and Russia. I'm hopeful... we need a peace," said Witkoff.

He added that another U.S. negotiator, Jared Kushner, will also be present at the meeting.

According to Mr. Witkoff, after negotiating with the Russian leader, the Americans intend to meet with the Ukrainians.

Last week, the Kremlin announced its readiness to receive Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow for peace talks on Ukraine but did not specify the dates of the meeting.

Read more:

USA vladimir putin Ukraine peace negotiations Steve Witkoff Davos Summit 2026
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information