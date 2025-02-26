Trump sets date for Zelensky's visit to the US to sign rare earth deal

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The head of the White House, Donald Trump, said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on Friday, February 28, for a personal meeting. It is then, in Trump's words, that minerals deal could be in place.

Trump said this while speaking to journalists at the White House on Wednesday, February 26.

Agreement on minerals

"I heard that he (Zelensky — ed.) is coming on Friday. Of course, I don't mind if he does. And if he wants to sign it with me, he's welcome to do so," Trump said.

The US President also added that this is a big deal worth a trillion dollars and that it involves rare earth metals and other resources. He also added that he wants to get the money back.

"Shouldn't have had this problem happened, because it shouldn't have happened, but it did happen, so we have to strengthen it up. But the American taxpayers now is gonna get their money back, plus," Trump said.

When asked by a journalist what Ukraine would get in return, Trump replied that it would be "$350 billion and the right to fight on".

Also, when asked by media representatives whether Trump sees a more active role for the Ukrainian president in the negotiation process after the agreement is reached, he said he "hopes so".

"We want to get Ukraine back on its feet," Trump added.

It is worth noting that there has been no official confirmation from the Ukrainian government regarding Zelensky's visit to the United States.

As a reminder, on February 24, Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez. The parties discussed achieving peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky posted the video on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He thanked everyone who is defending our country or helping our defenders.