Publication time 10 July 2025 18:20
Zelensky's key message at the Ukraine Recovery Conference
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Thursday, July 10, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, opened The Recovery Conference, which is being held in Italy. Most European leaders would attend the Conference. 

It was reported from the scene by Novyny.LIVE correspondent Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

Recovery Conference

According to the journalist, there is an incredible number of guests of various levels at the Conference. Hundreds of people gathered there, not just participants in the event.

At the same time, practically all the leaders of European countries will be in Rome today and tomorrow: either at the level of leaders or Prime Ministers, or Foreign Ministers. 

In particular, Zelensky began his speech with news of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, which is terrorising large cities with a huge number of air targets. The President emphasized the critical need for interceptor drones and also asked to increase and strengthen Ukrainian air defence.

In addition, the Conference will discuss the recovery of Ukraine, focusing on security issues and increasing pressure on Russia.

Zelensky called on partners to finally release frozen assets for the reconstruction of our state. The "Marshall Plan" that Ukraine needs was also mentioned.

As a reminder, Zelensky commented on Russia's massive nighttime attack on Ukrainian territory.

Yevheniia Briukhovetska
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
