Vance named the condition under which the United States could withdraw from the talks

Vice President of the United States JD Vance. Photo: Reuters

United States Vice President JD Vance has suggested that America may withdraw from talks on ending the full-scale war in Ukraine. In particular, he provided details about President Donald Trump's upcoming conversation with the Russian dictator Putin.

JD Vance's statement on the Ukraine-Russia talks

It is noted that the United States Vice President expects that American leader Donald Trump will ask Russian dictator Putin during a telephone conversation whether he is "serious" about peace.

In addition, Vance suggests that the United States may withdraw from the talks.

In particular, the Vice President warned that if Russia does not "want to participate," then "eventually, the United States will have to say this is not our war."

At the same time, he added that Putin, who is due to speak with Donald Trump on May 19, "doesn't seem to know" how to get out of the war.

"We realise there's a bit of an impasse here. And I think the president's going to say to president Putin: "Look, are you serious? Are you real about this (US proposals — Ed.)?" Vance told reporters as he prepared to depart Italy following his meeting with Pope Leo.

