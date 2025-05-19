Vance says Ukraine and the US have a common goal

Volodymyr Zelensky talks to JD Vance. Vice President JD Vance/X@VP

United States Vice President J.D. Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome. Vance stated that Kyiv and Washington share the common goal of achieving lasting peace.

J.D. Vance wrote about this in a post on X.

What they discussed

According to Vance, the parties discussed the current state of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations that involve several countries. Vance emphasized that the United States and Ukraine share a vision of the need to establish sustainable peace in the face of continued Russian aggression.

This afternoon, @SecRubio and I met with President Zelensky.



Our countries share the goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine, and we discussed updates on the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace. pic.twitter.com/uvrWASXKCw — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 18, 2025

"Our countries share the goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine, and we discussed updates on the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace," J.D. Vance noted.

As a reminder, the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, believes that by the end of 2025, the invaders will be able to completely occupy four regions of Ukraine.

Also, the Kremlin is not preparing Russians to conclude a peace deal in the near future. Thus, the invaders and society do not expect a quick end to the war in Ukraine.