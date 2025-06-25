American man wanted for child abuse since 1992 arrested in Ukraine

Police officers and a detained American. Photo: t.me/pgo_gov_ua

A U.S. citizen who had been evading justice for over 30 years has been detained in Ukraine. He is accused of crimes against children.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported the arrest on Wednesday, June 25, via Telegram.

U.S. citizen arrested in Kyiv region

A 66-year-old American man, who had been internationally wanted since 1992, was detained in Kyiv region. The operation was carried out with coordination from Ukrainian prosecutors, in close cooperation with the Cyber Police Department, the FBI, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice.

According to U.S. law enforcement materials, the man had worked as the director of a kindergarten in Pima County, Arizona. Between 1984 and 1991, he committed abuse against four children aged 4 to 9.

Before the Arizona Supreme Court could issue a sentence, the suspect fled the United States and had been in hiding ever since, using false documents under the identity of a Mexican citizen.

"Authorities located the fugitive using digital technologies, including open-source data analysis. In Ukraine, he had been living under a false identity in a private home in the Kyiv region," the statement said.

Once identified, law enforcement searched the property and detained him at his actual place of residence.

Prosecutors are currently preparing a motion to the court for temporary arrest, pending a decision on his possible extradition.

"According to information provided by U.S. authorities, the man is facing charges under 15 counts of criminal law," the statement added.

