After Putin, Macron spoke to Zelensky — Kyiv reacts

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, had a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, yesterday, July 1. The French leader informed his Ukrainian counterpart about his conversation with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Novyny.LIVE found out about it from its own sources in the Office of the President.

The conversation between Zelensky and Macron

According to the sources, during the conversation, Macron told Zelensky about his conversation with Putin.

"No further details are available at this time," it is said in the statement.

