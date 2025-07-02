Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky–Macron Call: what the Presidential Office revealed

Zelensky–Macron Call: what the Presidential Office revealed

Publication time 2 July 2025 19:06
After Putin, Macron spoke to Zelensky — Kyiv reacts
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, had a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, yesterday, July 1. The French leader informed his Ukrainian counterpart about his conversation with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Novyny.LIVE found out about it from its own sources in the Office of the President.

Advertisement

The conversation between Zelensky and Macron

According to the sources, during the conversation, Macron told Zelensky about his conversation with Putin.

"No further details are available at this time," it is said in the statement.

As a reminder, on June 30, Zelensky held a working meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Armed Forces. The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of the current situation on the front line, as well as strategic priorities in the field of national defense. 

Zelensky also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul.

